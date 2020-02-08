Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after buying an additional 8,613,537 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

