Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 294,366 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 553.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.56% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 308,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

