Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,496 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

