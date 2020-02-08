Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $164.14.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

