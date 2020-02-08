Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.75. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.36 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

