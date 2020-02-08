Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $68.38 on Friday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.