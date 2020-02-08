Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.