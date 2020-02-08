Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

