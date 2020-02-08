Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

D opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $86.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

