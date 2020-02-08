Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

