Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 295,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $57.04.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.