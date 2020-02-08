Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $181.02 and a one year high of $271.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

