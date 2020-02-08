Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $194.21 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.96.

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.