Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

