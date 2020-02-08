Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $43.88 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

