Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of BX opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

