Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 601.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

