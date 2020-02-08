Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

