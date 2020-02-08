Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

