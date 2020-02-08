Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,326.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 71,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

