Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,013 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after buying an additional 803,890 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after buying an additional 776,180 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 665,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

