Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,776 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 599.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

