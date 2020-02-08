Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,205 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SPYG opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

