Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9,126.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,408,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295,605 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 533,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 385,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

