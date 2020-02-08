Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,398 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

