Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,780 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $185.72 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.