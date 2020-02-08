Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $135.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.