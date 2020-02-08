Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 426,123 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 274,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,691,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 420,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Cameco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

