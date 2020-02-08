Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 5,158,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Cameco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

