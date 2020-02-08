Cameco (TSE:CCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Cameco stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,730. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.96. Cameco has a one year low of C$10.60 and a one year high of C$17.04.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

