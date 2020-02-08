Canal Insurance CO Buys 10,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 5.2% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $439.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $441.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.31 and a 200-day moving average of $389.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.