Canal Insurance CO Cuts Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Canal Insurance CO cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up 2.2% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Canal Insurance CO owned about 0.42% of AeroVironment worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 328,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $421,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $2,699,719. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

