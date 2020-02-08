Canal Insurance CO Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.9% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in AbbVie by 16.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $92.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

