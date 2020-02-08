Canal Insurance CO Purchases Shares of 50,000 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

