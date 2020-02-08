Canal Insurance CO Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,864,000 after buying an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,326,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $156.83 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

