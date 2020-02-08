Canal Insurance CO Sells 100,000 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Canal Insurance CO reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in AES were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $20.50 on Friday. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

