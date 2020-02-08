Canal Insurance CO Sells 100,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Canal Insurance CO decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

