Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.