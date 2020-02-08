Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.83. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

