Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

