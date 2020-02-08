Capital Management Corp VA Sells 3,827 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on T. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

