Capital One Financial Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble (NYSE:NE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NE. ValuEngine lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Shares of NYSE NE opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Noble by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noble by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Noble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Noble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 856,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 47,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noble in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

