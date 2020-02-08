Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

