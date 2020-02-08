Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

