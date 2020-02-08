CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

BABA opened at $216.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average of $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

