CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,368 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

