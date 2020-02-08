CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $38.89 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

