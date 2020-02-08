CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,895,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

