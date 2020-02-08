CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 434,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

