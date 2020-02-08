CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

